Oregon City Seeks Solutions For Abandoned Homes

Oct 27, 2021 @ 7:28am

OREGON CITY, Ore. — They’re not just an eyesore; they’re dangerous.  That’s the argument leaders in Oregon City are making about abandoned buildings.

A charred shell at the corner of Mollala Avenue and Beverly Drive is all that’s left of a home.  A fire burned through it on October 11th, killing 73-year-old Patrick Shea.  It’s one of the examples that Oregon City Commissioners cite when they say they have to do something. 

Since 2014, the city has posted “dangerous” signs on 26 vacant, abandoned and burned homes.  The Clackamas Review reports city commissioners are looking at Happy Valley’s example of requiring owners of abandoned homes to register with the city, and pay escalating fees, starting at $100.

However, Commissioner Rocky Smith calls it hypocritical, noting that Oregon City itself has its own neglected buildings it should take care of.

