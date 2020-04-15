Oregon City Screen Printer Boosts Local Closed Businesses
OREGON CITY, Or—Sarah Willett of Modified Inc. Screen Printing and Design had a brainstorm that’s been helpful to the businesses in her community. Once the Governor ordered schools closed because of COVID-19 her printing business dried up. She decided she wanted to give back. She created tote bags featuring Oregon City landmarks. She features a new business everyday. Customers can support their favorite store by buying a bag for $12. $8 goes to that business, $4 goes to Sarah and Modified Inc.
Business has been so good Sarah is having a hard time keeping up with the orders. She decided to offer totes to other parts of the state, businesses love it. The furthest business participating right now is the Bandon Wayside Motel and RV. Portland, Wilsonville, West Linn, Canby, and Seaside have caught onto the totes.