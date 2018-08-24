Oregon City Police Searching For Car Prowler

Tuesday night, an unknown individual entered several unlocked vehicles and stole items from inside the vehicles. The majority of the thefts occurred around the Gaffney Lane, Meyers Rd, Clairmont Way, and Leland Rd areas. The suspect can be seen on surveillance videos trying door handles and entering vehicles that were unlocked.

Here are a couple reminders to help keep you and your belongings safe: Remove it – Do not leave valuables or items that could hold valuables, such as backpacks, in your vehicle so a thief can see them. Secure it – Lock your vehicle when you get out of it. Most of the thefts we are seeing are from unlocked vehicles. A good routine to get into is the #9PMROUTINE. At 9:00PM every night, get into the routine of double checking that your cars and your house is locked.

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the video and pictures or has any information about the thefts they are asked to call the Oregon City Police Department Tip Line at 503-496-1616. Reference OCPD case # 18-023510. If you live in these areas and have surveillance cameras, we would appreciate if you could take a look to see if they have captured this individual or any other suspicious person during the night.