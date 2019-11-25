Oregon City Native Serves Aboard USS Gabrielle Giffords
SOUTH CHINA SEA (Nov. 19, 2019) Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Logan Buehner, from Oregon City, Ore., fires a line from the flight deck of Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) to Fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) during an underway replenishment. Gabrielle Giffords is on a rotational deployment to INDOPACOM, conducting operations, exercises and port visits throughout the region and working hull-to-hull with allied and partner navies to provide maritime security and stability, key pillars of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Josiah J. Kunkle/Released)