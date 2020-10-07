Oregon City Mayor Says He Won’t Resign
OREGON CITY, Ore… citizens have gathered over 3,000 signatures in the effort to recall Mayor Dan Holladay. Only 2,400 valid signatures were needed. The Mayor has come under fire for things like encouraging businesses to reopen during COVID-19 when Governor Kate Brown had not lifted stay at home orders. He’s accused of participating in backdoor business deals. Earlier this year 4 commissioners in Oregon City said they have no confidence in the Mayor Holladay has always been one to speak his mind. On hearing the news that he faces recall he put out this statement to appear on the recall election ballot November 10th.
“Help Me help you keep Oregon City a great place. ” “We all have the right to believe and say what we believe and not be ridiculed, canceled, or recalled for fighting for our citizens first. The taxpayers will pay out $60,000.00 for the recall election and the Mayoral election in early May. Mayor Dan Holladay says he won’t resign.