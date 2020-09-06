Oregon City Man In Custody Following Officer Involved Shooting
Around 8:45 Saturday morning, Oregon City Police Officers headed to 15900 block of Moss Way after a suspicious vehicle that showed up overnight was reported in the area.
Police say that during their initial investigation they learned that the car was reported as stolen.
Police say that they tried to make contact with the vehicle, however he fled through the neighborhood.
According to Police, the driver identified as Craig McCarthy, allegedly rammed his vehicle intentionally into a marked police car and shots were fired.
According to police he was arrested after a short foot chase following.
Police say he was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries related to the crash and k-9 encounter.
McCarthy was then taken to the Clackamas County Jail on multiple charges.