Oregon City Man Arrested On Murder Charges

Portland, Ore. — On August 7, 2023, at approximately 12:30 am, 47-year-old Jamon Peter Fritsch was arrested by the Oregon City Police Department, with assistance from the Clackamas County Interagency SWAT team, at 221 Jefferson St. in Oregon City. This arrest was made in connection with the missing person investigation of 49-year-old Kara Taylor.

Ms. Taylor was last seen at her residence, which she shared with Mr. Fritsch at 221 Jefferson St. in Oregon City, on the evening of July 25, 2023. On July 27, 2023, Mr. Fritsch reported her missing. Due to suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Oregon City Police detectives immediately launched an investigation.

On August 5, 2023, around 10:30 am, the Oregon City Police Department, with the assistance of the Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the FBI, executed a search warrant at 221 Jefferson St. and other locations. During the investigation, evidence was uncovered, leading detectives to believe that Ms. Taylor had died as a result of homicidal violence, resulting in the issuance of an arrest warrant for Mr. Fritsch.

At 9:00 am on the same day, Mr. Fritsch was taken into custody and lodged at the Clackamas County Jail. He is facing charges of Murder II, Manslaughter I, and Abuse of a Corpse II, with bail set at $1,000,000.

The investigation remains active and ongoing as authorities work diligently to locate and recover Ms. Taylor’s remains. Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is urged to contact the Oregon City Police Tip line at 503-905-3505, referencing OCPD case #23-015668.