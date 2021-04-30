Oregon City Couple Pleads Guilty To Tax Evasion
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon City couple who shielded more than $3.8 million in income in a tax evasion case will serve three years of probation.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Karl Brady and Laura Brady failed to pay $1.4 million in taxes from 2008 through 2015 and must pay it in restitution.
Karl Brady also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.
Court records say the plea agreement called for each of them to plead guilty.
Karl Brady was an owner of Northwest Behavioral Healthcare Inc., a Gladstone-based residential mental health treatment center for adolescents.
Court documents say he and others concealed income from the center for over a decade.