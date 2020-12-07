      Weather Alert

Oregon Coast City Council Member Killed During Attempted Burglary

Dec 6, 2020 @ 6:31pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A city councilor in a small town along the central Oregon coast has been killed during an attempted burglary of his home, authorities said Sunday.

Mark Campbell, 66, died from injuries he received when fighting an intruder, The Oregonian reported. Dispatchers from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of a burglary in progress at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman who said her husband was fighting the intruder.

Campbell was dead when deputies arrived. No suspects have been arrested.

