Oregon City Asks For Public’s Help

Dec 2, 2020 @ 10:59am

Oregon City, Ore -The Oregon City Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who stole another woman’s wallet and then used stolen credit cards.

Police say the theft happened on November 11th at a Fred Meyer in Oregon City.

Sgt. David Edwins says this should serve as a reminder for everyone during the holiday shopping season.

Sgt. Edwins says they are looking for a suspect who is a white, adult woman, with red hair.

If you recognize this suspect Police would  like you to contact them at The Oregon City Tip Line: 503-496-1616 or email Sgt. David Edwins at [email protected].

