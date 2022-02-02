Oregon Changes COVID-19 Quarantine and Isolation Periods In Child Care Settings

Salem, ORE. – Oregon is changing guidance for quarantine and isolation periods in licensed child care settings from 10 days to five days after a COVID-19 exposure.
However, that is only if the entire classroom or group wears masks.
The Oregon Department of Education says this change was made in response to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, which states the quarantine period can be five days as long as people wear masks and do not exhibit symptoms.
If a classroom or group does not mask up, the quarantine period will remain 10 days.
The Education Department also says a mask-less classroom or group can return after seven days, but only if a negative COVID test is taken between days five and seven of quarantine.