Oregon Capitol’s Famous Cherry Trees May Get the Ax

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The famous flowering cherry trees that bloom each spring in front of Oregon’s Capitol may get the ax.

The Statesman Journal reports Monday that state officials say the trees’ roots might be causing damage to the roof of the underground parking structure below. If so, the trees will need to be removed.

The Oregon Department of Administrative Services has hired a consultant to find out for sure and officials hope to have an answer by February.

The double row of cherry trees has lined the mall since 1991, when the strip was excavated for the 1,200-space underground parking structure.

The blooms were the inspiration for Cherry Blossom Day at the Capitol and honor the state’s cherry industry and the role of Japanese culture in Oregon.

—

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com