Oregon Bureaucracy Claim To Be Overworked While Enjoying A 43% Reduction In It’s Workload
November 23, 2022 1:19PM PST
Several measures taken by Oregon’s Legislature and executive branch over the past two decades have produced the lowest number of cases ever charged in Oregon’s circuit court system. The resulting under-funding of public defenders led to a series of lawsuits and legislative “fixes” that simply did not keep pace with the demand for defense attorneys in Oregon. For more information, Lars speaks with Former District Attorney Josh Marquis.
