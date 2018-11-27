Oregon Budget Shortfall?

Salem, Or. – Oregon’s economy is perking right along. But, it may not be enough to keep the state’s budget in the black.The Oregon Legislature’s Fiscal Office and Department of Administrative Services say the general fund and lottery money could amount to more than $23.6 billion dollars in the next two years. Oregon live reports even with that, the state could still be $623 million in the red. It says reasons include increasing costs for Oregon’s Medicaid program and an increase in spending on education. Part of the school spending hike is because of voter approved Measure 98, which calls for more money spent on career and technical education.

Governor Kate Brown will release her proposed budget tomorrow. Oregon live says it could include tax and fee hikes and spending cuts. Oregon law requires a balanced budget.