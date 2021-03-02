      Weather Alert

Oregon Brewers Festival Canceled For Second Year In A Row

Mar 2, 2021 @ 2:12pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Thanks to the pandemic, for the second year in a row, the Oregon Brewers Festival has been canceled.

However, the festival posts on Facebook it hopes to return to the Portland Waterfront in July 2022.

Here’s the Facebook Post:

Hello friends! This has been an incredibly difficult decision, but we are canceling this summer’s festival once again. We will return July 27-30, 2022. Until then, stay safe and support your local pubs, breweries, and cider houses. We miss you all, and we look forward to seeing you next year, cheers! 🍻

