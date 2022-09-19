KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon Apologizes To BYU Fans For Profane, Anti-Mormon Chant

September 19, 2022 11:36AM PDT
Share
Oregon Apologizes To BYU Fans For Profane, Anti-Mormon Chant
Credit: KGW

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The University of Oregon and its student section have apologized to Brigham Young University fans after they were subjected to an offensive chant during Saturday’s football game.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports some Ducks fans were filmed yelling a profane chant against Mormons during the second half of the 41-20 Oregon victory over BYU. The video was posted on social media, prompting Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to tweet, “Religious bigotry alive and celebrated in Oregon.”

The Pit Crew, which represents Oregon’s student section, issued an apology on Twitter, saying, “We do not condone or support any hateful speech directed towards one’s religion and are ashamed of those who participated.”

The University of Oregon also issued a statement apologizing for the chants.

“There is no place for hate, bias or bigotry at the University of Oregon, said Kris Winter, the university’s interim vice president for the Division of Student Life. “These actions are simply unacceptable. We will investigate, and we call on our students and campus community to refuse to accept or tolerate this type of behavior.”

Last season, USC fans chanted the same thing during the Trojans’ game against BYU. The university later apologized.

BYU, in Provo, is named for Brigham Young, who was the second president of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1847 to 1877. Most students at BYU are Mormon.

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Shooter Arrested In Road Rage Killing In Polk County
3

Domestic Violence Involved In Deadly Portland Shooting
4

Umatilla County Man Indicted For Alleged Wildhorse Resort And Casino Robbery, Shootout
5

Man Shot & Killed In NE Portland Identified