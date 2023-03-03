WATCH LIVE: Oregon And Washington To Lift Mask Requirements For Health Care Settings April 3rd

PORTLAND, Ore. – The states of Oregon and Washington are lifting mask requirements for health care settings April 3rd.

Public health officials in both states say that means workers, patients and visitors to hospitals, mobile clinics, outpatient facilities, dental offices, urgent care centers, counseling offices won’t have to mask up.

You won’t have to in a school based health center or on in the ambulance either.

The OHA says as of today, COVID-19 test positivity is at 10-percent and is expected to continue dropping; influenza test positivity is at 1-point-2-percent and RSV test positivity is at 1-point-6-percent.

The OHA is speaking about the decision at 1 this afternoon.

You can watch the press conference on KXL.com.