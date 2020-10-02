Oregon and Washington Lawmakers React to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis
Reaction to the President’s positive COVID 19 test included emotional responses from politicians in Washington and Oregon.
Oregon U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley sent us this response to the President’s illness. He writes, “The President and First Lady’s positive COVID tests should serve as a reminder to everyone that this virus is extremely serious, none of us is immune, and that it is important to take basic precautions like wearing a mask to protect ourselves and the people around us. Wishing them both a speedy recovery.”
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden also sent us his response to President Trump’s COVID 19 diagnosis.
He writes, “Nancy and I are wishing the President and First Lady a speedy recovery. This virus is far from gone. Please continue to follow proper medical guidelines to keep you and your loved ones safe.”
Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici sent KXL her thoughts on the President’s positive COVID test. She writes, “My thoughts are with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with the hundreds of thousands of families and individuals across our country who have been affected by COVID-19, and I wish them a speedy recovery. Let us all be extra vigilant in following the direction of public health experts. Wear a mask. Physically distance yourself. Help keep our communities safe.” end of quote.
Washington Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal posted, “No one is safe from COVID-19. That’s exactly why we need Trump to stop playing down the threat.”