Oregon and Washington Delegates Speak at Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO, Ill. — Delegates across the country responded to the question about their state.

“Oregon, how do you cast your vote?”

Oregon U. S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Congresswomen Suzanne Bonamici and Andrea Salinas were among those in Chicago. Wyden led their announcement.

“From the first state in the nation to hold a presidential election with all mail in voting, Oregon is proud to protect voting rights in America.”

Merkley added.

“And hailing from the heart of the beautiful Pacific Northwest. Oregon protects our planet and fights for LGBTQ equality! ”

Then came the announcement of votes for their presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

For Washington State, Democratic Chair Shasti Conrad, who was elected in January of 2023, did the honors, acknowledging how she is a first for her state and the country. “I, the first South Asian woman leading a state party, am honored to pledge a lucky 101 votes for Vice President Kamala Harris.”