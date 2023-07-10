Oregon Air National Guard Hosts Dissimilar Air Combat Training Exercise

190227-N-FC670-0556 PACIFIC OCEAN (March 12, 2019) F/A-18E Super Hornets from Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 “Knighthawks” fly in formation during a photo exercise over Calif. The Knighthawks are an operational U.S. Navy strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Lemoore (NASL), Calif. and are attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) One. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon Renfroe/Released)

Portland, Ore. – The 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard is hosting Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 “Knighthawks” from Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, and the 194th Fighter Squadron from Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, for a Dissimilar Air Combat Training (DACT) exercise. The training will take place from July 10-14.

During the five-day exercise, VFA-136’s F/A-18E Super Hornets and the 194th FS F-15 Eagles will engage in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles. These exercises simulate realistic combat scenarios, allowing pilots to enhance their advanced aerial tactics against potential adversaries. The training is a crucial component in ensuring military readiness for both national and state missions.

According to Steven Conklin, 142nd Wing Public Affairs Superintendent, DACT provides an opportunity for all participating units to refine their interoperability. The inclusion of dissimilar aircraft, such as the Super Hornets, enables pilots to train in a multi-service and multi-aircraft environment, replicating real-world situations where different service branches work together.

The flights will operate from Portland International Airport, utilizing approved airspace off the Oregon coastline and in Eastern Oregon. To maintain coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flight operations will commence after 8 a.m. and conclude before 4 p.m. daily.