Oregon Air National Guard Headed to Hurricane Florence
By Grant McHill
Sep 13, 2018 @ 11:56 AM
IN SPACE - SEPTEMBER 13: In this NOAA satellite handout image captured at 15:02 UTC, shows Hurricane Florence as it travels west in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the U.S. on September 13, 2018. Coastal cities in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia are under evacuation orders as the Category 2 hurricane approaches the United States. (Photo by NOAA via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron are on their way to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to help with Hurricane Florence relief.

About a dozen squadron members left Portland on Wednesday.

They are headed to the disaster zone from Dover after the hurricane passes through.

Squadron members are prepared to conduct rescue operations as well as re-establish air fields that may be damaged in the hurricane.

The team also is bringing along inflatable Zodiac boats, all-terrain vehicles, and mini-bikes.

