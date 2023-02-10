Oregon AG Launches Criminal Investigation Into OLCC
SALEM, Ore. – Troubles continue that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the Criminal Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff some of the top OLCC management.
Wednesday, Governor Tina Kotek requested a civil investigation, but that has now been put on hold.
Earlier this week it was learned top OLCC officials benefited from diversion of rare whiskey.
