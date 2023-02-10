KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Oregon AG Launches Criminal Investigation Into OLCC

February 10, 2023 3:21PM PST
Share
Oregon AG Launches Criminal Investigation Into OLCC

SALEM, Ore. – Troubles continue that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the Criminal Division of the Oregon Department of Justice, is opening a criminal investigation into the matter involving ethics violations related to the purchase of liquor by some staff some of the top OLCC management.

Wednesday, Governor Tina Kotek requested a civil investigation, but that has now been put on hold.

Earlier this week it was learned top OLCC officials benefited from diversion of rare whiskey.

More about:
criminal
investigation
OLCC
Oregon

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
3

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
4

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden's Former Office In November
5

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin