Oregon Adds 10,000 Jobs In November; Several All-Time Highs Reached

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon added 10,000 jobs last month.
That brought the state’s unemployment rate down to 4.2 percent, “We’ve seen a significant decline in the number of unemployed Oregonians every month from June to November.”
State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer says several industries added enough jobs to reach all-time highs, including construction, wholesale trade, and professional and business services, “So far in 2021, Oregon employers have added 100,000 jobs. As of November, we’ve regained 4 out of 5 jobs lost in the spring of 2020.”
Gains were partially offset by a loss of over 1,000 jobs in the health care and social assistance sector.
Local Government also continues to struggle.