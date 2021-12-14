      Weather Alert

Oregon Adds 10,000 Jobs In November; Several All-Time Highs Reached

Dec 14, 2021 @ 12:22pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon added 10,000 jobs last month.

That brought the state’s unemployment rate down to 4.2 percent, “We’ve seen a significant decline in the number of unemployed Oregonians every month from June to November.”

State Employment Economist Gail Krumenauer says several industries added enough jobs to reach all-time highs, including construction, wholesale trade, and professional and business services, “So far in 2021, Oregon employers have added 100,000 jobs. As of November, we’ve regained 4 out of 5 jobs lost in the spring of 2020.”

Gains were partially offset by a loss of over 1,000 jobs in the health care and social assistance sector.

Local Government also continues to struggle.

 

