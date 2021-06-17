Oregon About 60,000 First Shots Away From 70 Percent Threshold, Weekly Report Shows Virus Increases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon is now just 60,625 first COVID-19 vaccine doses away from the 70 percent threshold.
The Oregon Health Authority Wednesday also reports 247 new cases and 7 more virus-related deaths.
Here is the cases and death information:
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (27), Jefferson (3), Josephine (16), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (1), Marion (31), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (5), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Washington (8), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,738th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,739th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 8 and died on June 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,740th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 11 and died on June 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Health Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,741st COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 9 and died on June 14 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,742nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,743rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 12 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,744th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
162 Oregonians are now hospitalized with the virus.
That’s 10 less than yesterday. 37 patients are in the ICU.
WEEKLY REPORT SHOWS INCREASES
After six straight weeks of COVID-19 decreases, the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly report released Wednesday shows increases.
Between Monday, June 7th and Sunday, June 13th, the state recorded a 3.2 percent increase in daily cases, hospitalizations jumped from 112 to 152 and virus related deaths were up from 20 to 36.
The state’s percentage of positive tests was 4 percent.
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2NBGi2at0E
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 16, 2021
We want to keep you informed about #COVID19 in #Oregon. Data are provisional and change frequently.
For more information, visit https://t.co/HOiXqGkygF. pic.twitter.com/2NBGi2at0E
— OR Health Authority (@OHAOregon) June 16, 2021