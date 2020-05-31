Oregon: 58 New Cases; No New Deaths From Covid-19
Portland, Ore. – No one died from Covid-19 in Oregon on Sunday. The state’s death toll remains at 153. At least 58 new people in the state reportedly have the virus, or are presumed to have it. That includes 23 new people infected in Multnomah county, 11 in Marion county, and six in Clackamas county. New cases were also reported in Hood River, Yamhill, Deschutes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lane, Wasco, and Washington counties.
Read more here:
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.