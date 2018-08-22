Orchard Supply Stores To Close

Tigard, Or. – The parent company of Orchards Supply Stores, Lowes, will close Orchard stores by the end of the year. A liquidation sale reportedly could start tomorrow. Orchards has four stores in the Portland area. Oregonlive reports the one in the Hollywood District had a handwritten sign posted on the door last night. It said we will reopen tomorrow for normal business hours. We apologize for the inconvenience.

An employee at the Tigard Orchard store told KXL reporter Rosemary Reynolds “don’t feel sorry for us; this is the way it goes.”

The upscale hardware stores were founded in San Jose in 1931. Lowe’s bought the chain in 2013 after the ailing company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.