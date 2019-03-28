OR Senate President Taking More Time Off

Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, spends a moment in thought during a legislative forum at the Capitol in Salem, Ore., Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. Legislative leaders outlined their priorities for the 2015 legislative session at a Capitol forum organized by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)

Portland, Ore. (KXL) — Oregon’s Senate President, Peter Courtney, is taking a couple of more days off from the state legislative session due to the death of his brother.

A staffer at Courtney’s capital office in Salem tells KXL the senior lawmaker plans to be out of state today and Friday as well as through the weekend.

This news comes just days since Courtney returned from a lengthy medical leave of absence.

Courtney had informed lawmakers on March 6th, he would be taking 10 days off for medical reasons.

He completed that leave of absence and had been back in Salem, overseeing proceedings in the Senate chambers.

Courtney’s staff expects the top Democrat to be back on the job again Monday.