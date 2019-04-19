OR Lawmakers Support Licensing Help For Military Spouses

Portland, Ore (KXL) — There is strong bi-partisan support behind a measure that would make life easier for many working military spouses.

Partners of service members often work in a wide variety of professions which require certain licensing, like teaching, nursing, or physical therapy.

Much of the time, these licenses are only valid in the states where they are issued.

Of course, military families cross state lines all the time, so Oregon lawmakers want to smooth this out and make it easier for those military families who move here from other states.

HB 3030 would allow working military spouses to use their out-of-state licenses for work in Oregon.

It would allow those spouses to earn an income while they work to obtain the appropriate state license here in Oregon.

The measure is sailing through the legislature right now with unanimous support from both Democrats and Republicans.

The bill passed the Oregon House on Thursday. Its prospects in the Senate appear favorable.