OR-7 Sires 5th Consecutive Litter of Pups

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A wolf known as OR-7 that established the first gray wolf pack in western Oregon in six decades has sired at least one pup for his fifth consecutive year.

Wildlife biologists said Wednesday that three wolf pups were captured frolicking in front of a remote camera set up in southwest Oregon by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The footage was captured in the Rogue-Siskiyou National Forest, just north of the California border.

OR-7 made international headlines in 2011 when he traveled across Oregon and ventured into California, making him the first known wolf in that state since 1924.

He returned to Oregon and has successfully reproduced each year since.

One of his offspring has become the breeding male of the only known wolf pack in California.