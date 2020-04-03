      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Apr 3, 2020 @ 10:21am

On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey announced that she’ll be donating $10 million to various coronavirus relief efforts, including America’s Food Fund, a new venture co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs that provides food to distressed communities.

While Winfrey didn’t specify precisely how and where she’d direct her massive donation, she did say, “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.” Reuters notes that Winfrey was born into poverty in Mississippi before being raised in Milwaukee and Tennessee.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro