Oprah Winfrey Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief
On Thursday, Oprah Winfrey announced that she’ll be donating $10 million to various coronavirus relief efforts, including America’s Food Fund, a new venture co-founded by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs that provides food to distressed communities.
While Winfrey didn’t specify precisely how and where she’d direct her massive donation, she did say, “I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up.” Reuters notes that Winfrey was born into poverty in Mississippi before being raised in Milwaukee and Tennessee.