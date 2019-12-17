      Weather Alert

Opponent Of Newberg Marijuana Facility Formally Objects

Dec 17, 2019 @ 11:40am

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) – The main opponent of a controversial proposed hemp and marijuana processing facility near Newberg is filing an appeal.

The owners of the 22.7-acre property  want to grow 5-10 acres of hemp on the property, grow up to 10,000 square feet of marijuana indoors, and process both in separate buildings.

Laura Cochran lives next door to the property and has opposed the planned use since it started, voicing numerous concerns.

Her primary argument is that the facility would harm her “adult autistic son who is highly disabled and hypersensitive to noise and odor.”

