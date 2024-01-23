KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Oscar Nominations

January 23, 2024 11:06AM PST
Share
‘Oppenheimer’ Dominates Oscar Nominations
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 Oscar nominations have been announced. The nominees for best picture are: “American Fiction”; “Anatomy of a Fall”; “Barbie”; “The Holdovers”; “Killers of the Flower Moon”; “Maestro”; “Oppenheimer”; “Past Lives”; “Poor Things”; “The Zone of Interest.”

Lily Gladstone, star of “Killers of the Flower Moon,” became the first Native American nominated for best actress.

For the 10th time, Scorsese was nominated for best director.

Leonardo DiCaprio, though, was left out of best actor.

Among the nominated films is the Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” which is a joint production between The Associated Press and PBS’ Frontline and will compete in the best documentary category.

More about:
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Oscars

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
5

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive