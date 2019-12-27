Opioid and Antidote Workshop
Lucinda Kay, KXL
Free Opioid Workshop Press Release:
Free educational workshop on Jan 8 will explain opioid crisis and overdose antidote
Not Just Naloxone: Community Workshop is an educational event open to the public at no cost to discuss the impacts of the prescription drug and opioid crisis in the community.
“We can no longer afford to treat addiction as a moral failing,” said Chief Deputy Jenna Morrison of the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, who wants everyone to clearly understand how each of us could one day experience addiction and how we can work together to reduce overdose rates in our families and neighborhoods. “Our citizens are dying of a disease we can treat.”
Attendees will learn from experts on how to reduce the risk of opioid related harms, and experience a hands-on session on how to administer naloxone, an overdose antidote.
This event will provide valuable information for community members, local businesses, local officials, law enforcement, and anyone who would like to know more about how to reduce overdose rates in Clackamas County and the broader community.
“It’s so wonderful to see champions working together across systems to increase awareness on the devastating effects of opioids on our community,” said Apryl Herron, Clackamas County Public Health Program Coordinator, about the many county partners who have come together to make an impact through their collaborative efforts.
This workshop and ongoing opioid and naloxone education is made possible by Clackamas County’s Children, Family and Community Connections Division; Clackamas County Fire District No. 1; Clackamas County Health Centers; Clackamas County Public Health Division; Clackamas County Sherriff’s Office; and Northwest Family Services Vibrant Futures Coalition.
“We’ve been able to share resources across our organizations in addition to a shared passion for preventing substance use and supporting those in recovery,” said Herron about the county partners, who are also working together to offer free naloxone kits to workshop registrants.
Any member of the public who knows someone who is at risk of an overdose is welcome to call or visit the Clackamas County Transition Center at any time to receive the naloxone nasal spray Narcan at no cost.
To arrange pick up of naloxone or for more information, please call 503-722-6199 or visit 2219 Kaen Road, Oregon City 97045, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Not Just Naloxone: Community Workshop to be held on Wed., Jan. 8, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Clackamas County’s Development Service Building Auditorium at 150 Beavercreek Road in Oregon City. Attendees are required to register due to limited seating.
Additional workshop information and registration available here.