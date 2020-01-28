Opening Statements In The Jeremy Christian Trial
Jeremy Christian listens during a hearing in a Multnomah County courtroom in Portland, Ore., on Friday, May 3, 2019. Christian was in court seeking a delay in the beginning of his trial while the state considers changes to its death penalty law.
PORTLAND, Ore– Jeremy Christian is about to hear all the evidence against him. Today the accused killer will sit in judge Cheryl Albrecht’s courtroom as attorney’s on both sides of the aisle give opening statements in his jury trial. The proceedings are expect to last a month. Christian is said to have attacked 3 men with a knife aboard a Green line train in 2017. They were trying to protect two black teenagers from his racist rants . If convicted of first degree murder Christian could get a life sentence with no parole… or a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. He has pleaded not guilty.