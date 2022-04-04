Opening Statements In Romance Novelist’s Murder Trial

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nancy Brophy is on trial for the murder of her husband Daniel, who was killed in 2018 at the Oregon Culinary Institute where he taught.
Daniel Brophy was shot twice; once in the back and once in the chest early on the morning of June 2nd.
Police say even though Nancy says she was at home at the time of the murder, surveillance video from across the street shows her minivan circling the area during the 13 critical minutes around the time Dan was killed.
The prosecution says 10 different life insurance policies were taken out with Nancy as the beneficiary. The couple had serious money problems and struggled to make their monthly mortgage payments.
Defense attorneys portray Daniel and Nancy as a loving couple who were married 24 years. They were “Madly In Love”. Friends described their relationship as “Delightful”. The defense went on to show how Nancy worried about Daniel and took the time to write him a letter about all the things he should do if something happened to her during her eye surgeries.
At the beginning of the proceedings, the judge tossed out the blog post that Nancy wrote 11 years ago on “How To Murder Your Husband”, saying the information was too old. Both sides agreed.
Brophy’s trial is expected to last four weeks.