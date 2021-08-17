Opening Statements In Murder Case Of Transgender Teen In Clark County

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Jury selection in the trial of David Bogdanov was completed on Tuesday morning. Bogdanov is standing trial for the murder of Nikki Kuhnhausen in 2019.
In opening statements, the prosecution stated the jury will see and understand that Bogdanov strangled Kuhnhausen with a phone cord and her own hair. Her decomposed remains were found in December 2019 in a wooded area of Larch Mountain in Washington.
Bogdanov purchased an impromptu one-way ticket to the Ukraine and returned six months later thinking he was in the clear. His cell phone records put him at the scene on the night Nikki was killed. The prosecution stated that Bogdanov told police twice in two separate interviews how much he hated gays, lesbians, and transgender individuals. It’s believed that he murdered Nikki when he saw that she had male body parts.
Opening statements from the defense took less than five minutes. Bogdanov’s attorney wants the jury to hear every bit of testimony before it makes any decisions on his fate. Bogdanov has stated that Nikki was high on meth and tried to attack him. He had to defend himself.
Bogdanov faces second-degree murder charges. The case is being tried as a hate crime. Nikki’s Law protecting transgender, gay, and LGBTQ individuals came to be because of Kuhnhausen’s death.
Judge David Gregerson outlined what was expected of jurors. Front and center with him is no talking, texting, emailing or use of other social media in regard to this case. No talking about it in person with family, friends, media, or lawyers and staff in the courthouse. No TV, radio or newspaper reports should be watched pertaining to this case.