PORTLAND, Ore.–Open enrollment is the health insurance sign-up period for people who buy health insurance for themselves and their families. It runs from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15. For people who don’t get coverage through their job or another program, it is most likely the only time to sign up for 2019 health insurance and get help paying for coverage at HealthCare.gov.

The latest data shows that 5.2oercent of Oregonians or about 250,000 buy their own health care. About 245,000 are uninsured. Get questions and enrollment takes place at Oregon healthcare.gov