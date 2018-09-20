Online Petition Calls On Portland To Do More About Homeless Camps
By Pat Boyle
|
Sep 20, 2018 @ 7:33 AM

Portland, Or. – Enough is Enough PDX has started an online petition calling on the city of Portland, Multnomah County and the state of Oregon to get serious about  neighborhood property crime and livability issues by cracking down on homeless camps.

The petition asks Mayor Ted Wheeler to tour neighborhoods and talk with people. It asks the police chief and parks commissioners to add more ATV patrols to city parks and add more rangers.

The Mayor’s office told us  it “hears the concerns of the neighborhood and we are doing as much as we can with the resources we have. “

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Two Alarm Fire At 7-11 Store Missing Elderly Woman In NE Portland Missing Beaverton Man Found Safe Great Blazer Mystery Revealed Autopsy Finds Washington Shot 9 Times by Portland State University Police Car Crashes Through Brick Wall In Southwest
Comments