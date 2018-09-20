Online Petition Calls On Portland To Do More About Homeless Camps

Portland, Or. – Enough is Enough PDX has started an online petition calling on the city of Portland, Multnomah County and the state of Oregon to get serious about neighborhood property crime and livability issues by cracking down on homeless camps.

The petition asks Mayor Ted Wheeler to tour neighborhoods and talk with people. It asks the police chief and parks commissioners to add more ATV patrols to city parks and add more rangers.

The Mayor’s office told us it “hears the concerns of the neighborhood and we are doing as much as we can with the resources we have. “