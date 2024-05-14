KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Online Auction Benefits Furry Friends in Newberg

May 14, 2024 7:59AM PDT
Online Auction Benefits Furry Friends in Newberg
Photo by Virginia Carter

Wine and Whiskers is happening this weekend in Newberg.  It’s a fundraising event for the local animal shelter.   There are a lot of items up for auction at the event and online ahead of the event.  Bidding is open to the public and all the proceeds go to the Newberg Animal Shelter.  Bidding goes through Sunday at noon, and if you win something, you can pick it up locally.  Vacations and wine are among the items up for bid!   See the list of items here: https://event.auctria.com/3667dec4-3e11-4a2d-9b26-cb09ffa7c5ab/ae87beb602b84787a15a31c35901a09d

Photo by Virginia Carter

 

By the way, if you’re going to Wine and Whiskers, Veronica Carter is one of the emcees.  See you there!

