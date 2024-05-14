Online Auction Benefits Furry Friends in Newberg

Wine and Whiskers is happening this weekend in Newberg. It’s a fundraising event for the local animal shelter. There are a lot of items up for auction at the event and online ahead of the event. Bidding is open to the public and all the proceeds go to the Newberg Animal Shelter. Bidding goes through Sunday at noon, and if you win something, you can pick it up locally. Vacations and wine are among the items up for bid! See the list of items here: https://event.auctria.com/3667dec4-3e11-4a2d-9b26-cb09ffa7c5ab/ae87beb602b84787a15a31c35901a09d

You can hear more about the auction here:

By the way, if you’re going to Wine and Whiskers, Veronica Carter is one of the emcees. See you there!