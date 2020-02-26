Oneonta Tunnel Will Be Reconstructed After Eagle Creek Fire
COLUMBIA GORGE, Ore–5 scalers are hovering over the bluff surrounding the Oneonta Tunnel. Their job is to keep the area safe by removing rocks by hand. This work is part of a bigger picture to restore the tunnel and its surroundings. The Oneonta Tunnel was destroyed during the Eagle Creek Fire of September 2017. The 125 foot tunnel originally opened in1914. work being done now will restore the wood liner inside the tunnel and stabilize the rock shell. New trees will replace those that burned.
Oneonta Tunnel right after the Eagle Creek Fire
The second phase of the project will take some time to complete. That will happen some time in 2021. Estimated cost of restoration is $2,000,000.00