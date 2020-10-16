One Year Since Local Radio DJ, Broadcast Teacher Steve Pringle’s Cancer Announcement

Portland, Ore. – October 15th, 2020 marks exactly one year since a local radio dj and broadcasting teacher Steve Pringle, announced he had stage four cancer at 56 years old. Three weeks later, he lost his battle with cancer, just days before musicians and friends held a benefit concert for him.
At the request of Steve’s wife, Caryn, below is a repost from one year ago today when Steve Pringle shared with us all…
Posted by Friends of Steve Pringle on Thursday, October 15, 2020
A final goodbye to a beloved radio dj and teacher who recently died from stage four cancer, at the age of 56. Local musicians are holding a benefit concert this weekend for Steve Pringle. Proceeds from the sold out show on Sunday at the Roseland Theater, will help Steve’s family pay for his final medical bills. He found out he had stage four cancer, the same day he was fired from his last radio job. KXL reporter Jacob Dean was one of Pringle’s many broadcasting students at Mt. Hood Community College. Jacob has been interviewing every former student of Pringle’s he can get a hold of, and has produced several pieces in honor of Steve. Fm News 101 KXL is airing two shorter versions today ahead of the concert this weekend. You can hear the first piece at 6:18am and 8:18am on FM News 101 KXL. Or you can listen to it right here:
The concert is sold out but some people are buying and reselling tickets on the Friends of Steve Pringle Facebook Page
Here is the second piece put together by Jacob Dean airing this afternoon on KXL –
Read more:
A Portland blues icon has lost his fight with cancer. Steve Pringle passed Sunday morning at home surrounded by family and friends. Pringle taught broadcasting to many radio students at Mount Hood Community College, including KXL reporter Jacob Dean. Jacob has been gathering and organizing interviews with Pringle’s former students for a special piece we were planning to air around the time of the upcoming benefit concert. This morning we want to share a small piece of that in honor of Pringle. Steve was also a radio student at MHCC almost three decades ago. Jeff Young was his teacher.
An all-star line-up of musicians are gathering in Pringle’s honor to throw a benefit concert, “BluesMania” on November 24th at the Roseland Theatre. All proceeds of the show go to help pay for Pringle’s medical bills.
As mentioned, Pringle started as a broadcasting student himself at Mt. Hood Community College before you heard him on Portland radio stations like 101-9 KINK. Pringle always loved to have fun and make you laugh. He did it on the air too.
Read more here:
Portland DJ And Radio Teacher Opens Up About Stage Four Cancer Diagnosis
A beloved Portland DJ and Radio Teacher is breaking his silence for the first time about his stage four cancer diagnosis.
One of his former radio students, KXL reporter Jacob Dean has the update.
You’ve heard Steve Pringle rock the blues on stations like KMHD, KINK, KGON, and at the Waterfront Bluesfest for years. Tuesday afternoon he opened up about his health on Facebook for the first time. He’s been diagnosed with a very rare type of cancer: Solitary Fibrous Sarcoma. He writes it’s stage four, it’s terminal, there’s no treatment, no cure. It’s attacking his entire body, the back, pelvis, liver, and lungs. The news is rocking those close to him. Like his former Mt. Hood Community College student Jeremy Chamberlin. Chamberlin says Pringle was always a cold dude and would never feed his students B.S. If something sucked, he told you, and the kids always respected that.
Tickets are selling fast for the Blues Mania benefit concert happening next month for Pringle. Proceeds will go towards his medical bills.
There’s also a new Go Fund Me Page setup to help with Pringle’s medical costs, for those who can’t make it to the concert.
Here’s Steve Pringle’s post on Facebook:
