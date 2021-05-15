One Unit Displaced Following Apartment Fire In Vancouver
Around 5 PM on Friday Night Vancouver Fire Crews were called out on reports of an apartment building on fire on NE 109th AVE.
Vancouver Fire says they arrived within 2 and half minutes and found the fire which had reached the attic.
Crews worked hard to keep the fire from spreading.
Vancouver Fire says additional crews showed up and quickly extinguished the the rest of the fire.
Vancouver fire says only one unit was displaced and the apartment management was able to make a different unit available for them.