One Person Stabbed; SW Terwilliger Closed at Capitol Hwy
By Jacob Dean
Apr 30, 2019 @ 8:05 AM

Portland, Oregon – (Update) We are now hearing this could be a stabbing, not a shooting.

We’re following breaking news in Southwest Portland. A busy road is shutdown for a shooting investigation. One person has been shot and taken to the hospital. Portland police and medics are responding near Capitol Highway and Terwilliger blvd. Drivers may want to avoid the area for the moment. We’ll follow this developing story and bring you the latest right here on KXL.

 

