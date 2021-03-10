One Person Shot And Killed Near Dawson Park In North Portland Tuesday Afternoon
Portland, Ore. – One person was shot and killed today near Dawson Park in North Portland. Police were called to the area around 2:30pm this afternoon and found the victim on the sidewalk. Investigators believe several people were in the park at the time of the shooting, but were gone by the time officers arrived.
Read more from Portland Police Bureau: On March 9, 2021, at about 2:25 p.m., Portland Police responded multiple calls about shots in the Eliot neighborhood, in the 2900 block of North Williams Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a victim down on the sidewalk near Dawson Park. The victim appeared to have been shot, and did not survive.
The cause and manner of death will be officially determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office at a later time. Portland Police Homicide detectives are investigating.
Detectives believe there may have been several people in the park who left prior to police arrival. Detectives hope that if they saw something related to this case they come forward.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga [email protected] 503-823-0457 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler [email protected] 503-823-1040.