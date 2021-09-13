One Person Killed In Explosion In Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore– Around 2:20 this morning neighbors near 42nd Circle in Troutdale reported hearing a big explosion and then several others. A car in the driveway of the home was engulfed in flames. Part of the house was also on fire. The smaller explosions appear to have come from several other cars. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Gresham Fire is on the scene.
It’s not clear if the person who died was in the house or one of the cars. That individuals identity has not been released.