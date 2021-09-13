      Weather Alert

One Person Killed In Explosion In Troutdale

Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:43am

TROUTDALE, Ore– Around 2:20 this morning neighbors near 42nd Circle in Troutdale reported hearing a big explosion and then several others. A car in the driveway of the home was engulfed in flames.  Part of the house was also on fire.  The smaller explosions appear to have come from several other cars. The  Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.  Gresham Fire is on the scene.

It’s not clear if the person who died was in the house or one of the cars.  That individuals identity has not been released.

TAGS
cars explosion fire Gresham fire house MCSO one dead
Popular Posts
David Bogdanov Sentenced To 20 Years For Murdering Transgender Teen Nikki Kuhnhausen
NW Government Is Leading Us Back Into The Dark Ages
Biden & Obama Released The New Government Of Afghanistan
Governor Brown: Oregon Successfully Slowing Spread Of Delta Variant
With Morgue Maxed Out, Cowlitz County Coroner Asks For Refrigeration Trailer
Connect With Us Listen To Us On