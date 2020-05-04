One Person Killed In Crash Near Mt. Angel
MT. ANGEL, Ore. — A passenger was killed when two vehicles collided east of Mount Angel on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say a Volvo headed eastbound on Marquam Road NE pulled out in front a Chevrolet Silverado traveling northbound on Meridian Road NE just after 1:00pm.
The driver of the vehicle where the passenger died was taken to the hospital. Four people in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has not ruled out that one of the drivers was impaired.