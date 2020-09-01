One Person Killed, Another Seriously Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Yard
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — A vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home on Southeast 153rd Avenue just north of Stark Street early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 5:00am and found two people were serious injuries. One person did not make it. The other was transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown.
Southeast Stark is closed between 148th and 157th Avenue as the Portland Police Traffic Division Major Crash Team investigates.