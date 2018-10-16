One Person Hurt In NE PDX Shooting

Portland, Oregon – Police investigating a shooting in Northeast Portland that sent one person to the hospital. Gunfire was heard just after 9pm last night near NE 130th and Prescott. Officers found the victim who was seriously injured, but is expected to live. There was no sign of the shooter. The Gang Team is now handling the investigation.

On Monday, October 15, 2018, at 9:12 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the 13000 block of Northeast Prescott Drive on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived in the area, located one person with a gunshot injury, and provided the injured person with emergency first aid until emergency medical responders arrived. When emergency medical personnel arrived they provided the victim medical aid and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of what was believed to be a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Officers continue to investigate this shooting and no suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

This remains an active investigation and there is no additional information to provide at this time.

The Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division have also responded to assist with this investigation.

During this investigation Northeast Prescott Drive will be closed between Northeast 128th Place and Northeast 131st Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who possesses video surveillance footage of the shooting is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.

The Portland Police Bureau works closely with Enough is Enough PDX, a community-led campaign aimed at encouraging people to take a stand against gang violence in the area.

