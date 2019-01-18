One Person Detained in Deadly Northeast Portland Shooting

Portland, OR. One person is dead and another person suffered traumatic injuries in a shooting at a Northeast Portland home Thursday afternoon. Police responded to a report of gunfire near 74th and Killingsworth around 4:30 p.m. Officers found both victims at a house located just yards away from the well known Gartner’s Meat Market. Medics rushed the injured person to the hospital. Officers detained one person at the scene. Detectives tell news partner KGW a pet was also killed in the shooting. There does not appear to be any danger to the community in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Photo courtesy of KGW.