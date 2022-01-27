      Weather Alert

One Of Five Teens Who Escaped Juvenile Detention Center Back In Police Custody

Jan 27, 2022 @ 1:02pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The King County Sheriff’s Office says one of the five incarcerated teenagers who escaped from a facility near Snoqualmie on Wednesday has been apprehended.

The Seattle Times reports a 15-year-old Burien boy who two years ago shot and killed a stranger, was taken into custody in South King County without incident early Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say four other teens who escaped with him from the Echo Glen Children’s Center in a gray Ford Fusion remain at large.

The five teens are accused of assaulting several staff members at the state-run juvenile rehabilitation facility before fleeing in the car.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer says the staff members who were assaulted suffered minor injuries.

